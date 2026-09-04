ISRO Launches India’s First-Ever Geo-Imaging Satellite GSLV EOS-05

ISRO’s GSLV-F17 rocket successfully lifted off from Sriharikota carrying EOS-05, India’s first geo-imaging satellite. The launch at 2:55 am marked the 19th flight of the Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle and placed the 2,367 kg satellite — the heaviest GSLV has ever carried — into its intended orbit. Once nicknamed the “Naughty Boy” for past failures, the GSLV is now being called the “Smart Boy” after years of improvements and growing reliability. EOS-05 will operate from about 36,000 km above Earth, allowing continuous observation of the same region — a major advantage for tracking cyclones, floods, forest fires and other fast-moving disasters.