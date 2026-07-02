IT Giant Capgemini Shuts Daycare After Shocking Abuse Allegations: What Really Happened?

Capgemini has temporarily shut its on-campus daycare facility in Bengaluru after disturbing videos allegedly showing toddlers being abused by staff triggered a police investigation. The controversy erupted after multiple videos surfaced online, allegedly showing children aged between two and three being subjected to abuse inside the daycare. The accused have been identified and summoned for questioning, though no arrests have been made so far. Investigators say the case came to light after videos were shared via WhatsApp with officials from the District Child Protection Unit, prompting a formal complaint.