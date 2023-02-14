IT sector to layoff 15,000 to 20,000 employees | Mint Primer | Mint

Updated: 14 Feb 2023, 07:32 PM IST

India’s IT and startup sectors may lay off 15,000 to 20,000 employees in the next six months, battling slowing demand after the hiring frenzy of the last two years inflated salary costs. Recruitment consultants expect fewer hiring mandates in the months ahead and have decided not to enter new businesses for now. However, even as some IT and startup companies will shed staff to manage costs, others within the same sectors are hiring, too. Let's find out in this video what kind of effect it will have on the economy, and is it likely that there will be more layoffs after this.