ITC Share Plunges more than 7% in 2 Days; Why Did The De-Merger Spook The Market | Explained

Updated: 26 Jul 2023, 02:25 PM IST

ITC was down by more than 7% in less than 36 hours... moreITC was down by more than 7% in less than 36 hours from July 24. As soon as the ITC board approved the demerger of its hotel business from its core business, shareholders did not respond positively. What were the reasons for this? Why ITC demerger was a pain point for retail shareholders? MINT explains