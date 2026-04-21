'It's Not Good': German Chancellor Merz Makes Big Admission On Ties With Trump

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz recently addressed the complex dynamics of transatlantic relations and the future of European finance at a banking event in Berlin. Merz described his working relationship with U.S. President Donald Trump as difficult but essential. He emphasized that while public differences remain, private dialogue is vital for maintaining a workable partnership. The Chancellor explicitly rejected hostile and aggressive takeover tactics, specifically referencing the ongoing UniCredit-Commerzbank saga. While supporting larger European banks, he insisted that Commerzbank must remain independent.