English
  • English
  • हिंदी
Active Stocks
Fri Oct 31 2025 15:59:11
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 336.85 -2.39%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 420.25 0.37%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 987.65 -1.05%
  1. State Bank of India share price
  2. 937.00 0.31%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 182.95 -0.76%
Business News/ Videos / Jaishankar Admits India-UK Ties Were ‘Complicated’, Raises Toast to a New Strategic Partnership

Jaishankar Admits India-UK Ties Were ‘Complicated’, Raises Toast to a New Strategic Partnership

Updated: 01 Nov 2025, 10:52 pm IST Livemint

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged that India and the UK once shared a “complicated” relationship during his address at the UK National Day celebrations in New Delhi. He highlighted the evolution of bilateral ties from historical association to a future-focused strategic partnership. The minister pointed to enhanced cooperation in technology, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals as key pillars of the renewed alliance. Watch.

 
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue