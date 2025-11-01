External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar acknowledged that India and the UK once shared a “complicated” relationship during his address at the UK National Day celebrations in New Delhi. He highlighted the evolution of bilateral ties from historical association to a future-focused strategic partnership. The minister pointed to enhanced cooperation in technology, connectivity, artificial intelligence, and critical minerals as key pillars of the renewed alliance. Watch.
