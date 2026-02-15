Jaishankar At Munich Conference 2026: India On Multipolar World, Quad Unity & Global Order Shift

India's External Affairs Minister speaks at the Munich Security Conference 2026 on a world in transition. In a powerful ministerial session with Germany's Foreign Minister, the discussion explores multipolarity, strategic autonomy, Quad unity, IMEC's progress, and the future of the rules-based international order. From reactions to Secretary Rubio's speech to India-Europe ties and coalition diplomacy, the conversation highlights how global power dynamics are shifting amid Ukraine, China's rise, and Middle East tensions. Watch for key insights on India's evolving global role.