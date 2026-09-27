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#Jaishankar At #UNGA Flags State-Sponsored #Terrorism As Direct Affront To Global Order

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar highlighted terrorism as a persistent threat to peace, especially when backed by states with cross-border intent. “That this could be state-sponsored, with cross-border purpose, makes it a direct affront to the global order. Governments indulging in such practices must be held accountable. There must be no dilution in our zero-tolerance approach towards terrorism. Its financial aspects, in particular, should be exposed and should be countered,” Jaishankar said. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d

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Published27 Sep 2026, 12:55 PM IST
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#Jaishankar At #UNGA Flags State-Sponsored #Terrorism As Direct Affront To Global Order
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