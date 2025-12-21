External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar weighed in on the long-running debate around brain drain, calling it a complex issue shaped by global demand for talent. Speaking at a public forum, he highlighted how Indian professionals are increasingly sought after across major economies amid shifting demographic and workforce trends. His remarks come as countries rethink immigration, labour mobility, and skilled workforce shortages. Watch.
