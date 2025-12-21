Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499
OPEN APP
Business News/ Videos / Jaishankar Calls Brain Drain A 'Complex Issue,' Asks Indians To Look At World As Global Workplace

Jaishankar Calls Brain Drain A 'Complex Issue,' Asks Indians To Look At World As Global Workplace

Updated: 21 Dec 2025, 08:58 pm IST Livemint

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar weighed in on the long-running debate around brain drain, calling it a complex issue shaped by global demand for talent. Speaking at a public forum, he highlighted how Indian professionals are increasingly sought after across major economies amid shifting demographic and workforce trends. His remarks come as countries rethink immigration, labour mobility, and skilled workforce shortages. Watch.