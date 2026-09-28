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Jaishankar calls Pakistan a ‘serial practitioner of terrorism’ at UNGA

Addressing the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar strongly condemned Pakistan's attempts to normalize terrorism.

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Published28 Sep 2026, 08:48 AM IST
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Jaishankar calls Pakistan a ‘serial practitioner of terrorism’ at UNGA
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