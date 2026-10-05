Jaishankar Explains India’s Strategy as US-China Rivalry Reshapes Global Order | Munich Conference

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar outlines India’s approach to a rapidly changing global order at the 62nd Munich Security Conference. Jaishankar highlights the rise of multipolarity, growing US-China competition, and how emerging and middle powers are increasingly pursuing diversification, de-risking and multi-alignment. He says countries are building new partnerships around trade, technology, connectivity, defence, supply chains and climate action. Jaishankar also points to initiatives such as the Quad, IMEC, BRICS and the International Solar Alliance as examples of evolving international cooperation. Watch his key remarks on how India sees the changing balance of global power and the emerging architecture of international relations.