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Jaishankar Hosts BRICS Counterparts, Sends Clear Message Amid Trump's Tantrums

India’s external affairs minister S Jaishankar on May 14 said BRICS is expected to play a 'constructive and stabilising role' by the emerging markets as Iran war and economic uncertainties continue to reshape global landscape. The EAM said this as India hosts BRICS foreign ministers amid the turbulence caused by the war, AI, tariffs, and multiple other situations. Watch.

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Published14 May 2026, 04:33 PM IST
Jaishankar Hosts BRICS Counterparts, Sends Clear Message Amid Trump's Tantrums
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