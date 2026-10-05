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Jaishankar on US Policy Shift: 'Deeper Changes' Go Beyond Trump Administration

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has offered sharp, analytical assessments of U.S. foreign policy under President Donald Trump, characterizing the current U.S. posture as a ‘radical repositioning’ and a choice to become a ‘lonelier power’ rather than a sign of superficial or temporary friction.

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Published5 Oct 2026, 08:22 AM IST
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Jaishankar on US Policy Shift
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