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Jaishankar Receives Indian Pilgrims From Nepal, Reviews Rescue Efforts For Nepal-Tibet Flash Floods

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has received a group of Indian pilgrims who were rescued by the Nepali Army after the devastating Nepal-Tibet flash floods. Jaishankar also reviewed India's wider relief and rescue support for Nepal, including humanitarian supplies, Bailey bridges, possible medical assistance and specialised rescue teams. Watch.

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Updated29 Aug 2026, 02:17 AM IST
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Jaishankar Receives Indian Pilgrims From Nepal, Reviews Rescue Efforts
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