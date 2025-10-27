English
Business News/ Videos / 'Jaishankar Saab' To 'Namaskar Pradhan Mantri'…Malaysian PM Flaunts His Hindi At ASEAN For PM Modi

‘Jaishankar Saab’ To ‘Namaskar Pradhan Mantri’…Malaysian PM Flaunts His Hindi At ASEAN For PM Modi

Updated: 27 Oct 2025, 11:59 pm IST Livemint

At the 22nd ASEAN-India Summit, Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim drew attention with “Namaskar Pradhan Mantri” to India's PM Modi and a greeting to “Jaishankar Saab” in Hindi before opening the session. The exchange, held virtually, underscored deepening ties between India and ASEAN amid discussions on trade, connectivity, and maritime cooperation. Both sides highlighted the need for stability, sustainability, and a shared Indo-Pacific vision. Modi reaffirmed that the 21st century belongs to India and ASEAN, linking “Viksit Bharat 2047” with ASEAN’s Vision 2045. Watch.

 
