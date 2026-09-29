Jaishankar Warns Of Energy And Food Crisis For Global South Amid Ongoing Wars

At an Asia Society event, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said the Ukraine and Iran-Gulf conflicts have had a devastating impact on Global South economies. He expressed particular concern over the tight energy market, warning that politics around oil supplies is aggravating the crisis and driving up prices when stabilisation is needed. On food security, Jaishankar noted that major grain exporters may be unable to ship, significant fertiliser shortages are emerging, and a Super El Niño is approaching — all pointing to a major food crisis in the coming months.