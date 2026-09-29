Subscribe

Jaishankar Warns Of Energy And Food Crisis For Global South Amid Ongoing Wars

At an Asia Society event, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said the Ukraine and Iran-Gulf conflicts have had a devastating impact on Global South economies. He expressed particular concern over the tight energy market, warning that politics around oil supplies is aggravating the crisis and driving up prices when stabilisation is needed. On food security, Jaishankar noted that major grain exporters may be unable to ship, significant fertiliser shortages are emerging, and a Super El Niño is approaching — all pointing to a major food crisis in the coming months.

Livemint
Published29 Sep 2026, 05:20 PM IST
Prefer Liveminton Google
Advertisement
‘Major food crisis coming’, warns EAM Jaishankar amid ongoing wars
AI Quick Read

About the Author

Livemint

For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, busine...Read More

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeVideosJaishankar Warns Of Energy And Food Crisis For Global South Amid Ongoing Wars
Advertisement
Read Next Story