#Jaishankar Warns Of Energy And Food Crisis For Global South Amid #Ukraine & #Iran Wars

At an Asia Society event, External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar said the Ukraine and Iran-Gulf conflicts have had a devastating impact on Global South economies. He expressed particular concern over the tight energy market, warning that politics around oil supplies is aggravating the crisis and driving up prices when stabilisation is needed. On food security, Jaishankar noted that major grain exporters may be unable to ship, significant fertiliser shortages are emerging, and a Super El Niño is approaching — all pointing to a major food crisis in the coming months. Mint is an Indian financial daily newspaper published by HT Media. The Mint YT Channel brings you cutting edge analysis of the latest business news and financial news. With in-depth market coverage, explainers and expert opinions, we break down and simplify business news for you. Click here to download the Mint App: https://livemint.onelink.me/MrDS/p0kx3pdg Now make Mint your preferred source on Google and get business & finance updates first. Add here - https://www.google.com/preferences/source?q=mint Subscribe to Mint Premium Now: https://www.read.ht/Scaq Subscribe to Mint's WhatsApp Channel: https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Va91YSeGehEM6oMesj3d