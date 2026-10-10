Jantar Mantar 2.0: Mass Detentions & Banned Entries Come Into Play As Delhi Police Chases Protestors

After Abhijit Dipke & other CJP members were detained at the Delhi airport, Central Delhi was the next stage. Areas around Jantar Mantar were converted into a fortress as protestors demanded Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. No entries were allowed as police stopped almost everyone. Protestors were detained in huge numbers. Abhinav Trivedi, Deputy Editor, MINT goes on ground to explore the situation and talks to some protestors assessing their sentiment. #jantarmantar #cjp #cjpprotest #abhijeetdipke #connaughtplacedelhi #cp #delhi #delhipolice #gyaneshkumar #ashutoshranka #protest #protests #cockroachjantaparty