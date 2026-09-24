Japan's Takaichi Urges U.N. To Drop ‘Enemy State’ Label From Charter Amid Global Crisis

In her first address to the United Nations General Assembly, Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi called for a major overhaul of the world body, including the removal of 1940s-era “enemy state” provisions in the UN Charter that still refer to Japan. Speaking 70 years after Japan’s admission to the UN in 1956, Takaichi reaffirmed Tokyo’s commitment to multilateralism and said the organisation has never been more important. She urged that the UN must be reborn as a more resilient and effective body to regain international trust.