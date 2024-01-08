Jayanti Khan Chauhan: The Unconventional Boss Woman Behind Bisleri | Rollin’ With The Boss Ep 2

Updated: 08 Jan 2024, 05:25 PM IST

Heiress to the Bisleri empire, Jayanti Khan Chauhan is a resolute, independent woman. She joined her father Ramesh Chauhan, also known as the cola man of India, at work at the age of 24. Now the Vice Chairperson of the company, she has been the force behind several key changes at the company. Jayanti is a headline hunter's delight, but she is not a woman about town, not thrilled with the limelight. Jayanti is the second guest on Mint’s brand new show Rollin’ With The Boss. In a free-wheeling conversation with Abhishek Singh, Deputy Editor, Mint, she opens up like never before. Watch the full show to find out more about the enigmatic boss woman running Bisleri.