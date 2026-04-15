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JD Vance Flags Fraud In H-1B System, Urges Loyalty To American Identity | Watch

U.S. Vice President JD Vance has sparked a fresh debate over immigration after issuing a blunt message to H-1B visa holders. Highlighting concerns about fraud within the system, Vance acknowledged the contributions of immigrants who have enriched America while urging beneficiaries to prioritise American identity and national interest. His remarks come amid heightened scrutiny of legal immigration and tighter visa regulations under the Trump administration. With Indian professionals forming a major share of H-1B recipients, the comments have triggered widespread discussion and concern. Watch the full report for key insights and global reactions.

Livemint
Published15 Apr 2026, 04:16 PM IST
JD Vance Flags Fraud In H-1B System, Urges Loyalty To American Identity | Watch
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