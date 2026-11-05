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JD Vance Interrupted By Heckler At MAGA Rally In Kansas: Watch

While campaigning in Kansas for incumbent Republican Senator Roger Marshall, US Vice President JD Vance was interrupted by a heckler at a MAGA Inc. event in Olathe on Monday. Watch.

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Published5 Nov 2026, 10:17 AM IST
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JD Vance Interrupted By Heckler At MAGA Rally In Kansas: Watch
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