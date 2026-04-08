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JD Vance Sends Fresh Warning To Iran, Says Trump 'Impatient To Make Progress’ In West Asia Conflict

US Vice President JD Vance has described the newly announced Iran ceasefire as a “fragile truce,” warning that some Iranian officials are already “lying” about the agreement. Speaking in Hungary, Vance said Iran’s foreign minister responded positively, but others in Tehran are not acting in good faith. He stressed that the US holds “extraordinary economic leverage” over Iran and that President Trump is “impatient to make progress.” Vance added that Trump’s military objective — to “decimate the Iranian military” and its ability to wage conventional war — has already been achieved. He framed the ceasefire as an ultimatum: reopen the Strait of Hormuz and stop holding the global economy hostage, or face further consequences.The two-week ceasefire has triggered a relief rally in global markets.

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Published8 Apr 2026, 09:05 PM IST
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JD Vance Sends Fresh Warning To Iran, Says Trump 'Impatient To Make Progress’
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