JD Vance Warns AI Regulation Push Could Be A ‘Trojan Horse’ Against US Innovation | Watch

U.S. Senator JD Vance weighs in on the growing debate over artificial intelligence regulation, warning that calls from major technology companies for government rules could be a “Trojan horse” that ultimately stifles innovation. Vance acknowledges the risks posed by AI but argues that the United States must avoid regulations that weaken its technological edge, particularly as competition with China intensifies. He calls for a ‘smart’ regulatory approach built through consensus between Congress and the White House, with rules designed to protect Americans while keeping the country competitive in the global AI race.