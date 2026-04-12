JD Vance's First Reaction To Failed Ceasefire Talks With Iran In Pakistan | WATCH

Vice President JD Vance’s high-stakes mission to secure a permanent ceasefire with Iran has ended in failure. After a marathon 21-hour negotiation session in Islamabad, Pakistan, the US delegation returned home empty-handed with “no agreement.” Vance stated that Iran “chose not to accept our terms” and refused to commit on key issues, including its nuclear program. This diplomatic setback comes shortly after the fragile ceasefire and undercuts President Trump’s claims of “total victory” following the recent conflict with Iran. What does this mean for the Strait of Hormuz, regional stability, and the next phase of US-Iran tensions? We break it down.