Jensen Huang Controversy: What Happened To Alleged Chinese Spy Alice Huang?

Almost a week after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang admitted to an extramarital affair, the company’s shares have fallen and it has hired top law firm Wachtell Lipton to investigate whether he was targeted by foreign intelligence. At the centre of the story is Alice Huang (also known as Huang Le), the woman reportedly involved. She has not been seen in public since, with her WeChat and email accounts deleted.