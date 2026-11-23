Jensen Huang’s Spygate: Shocking Report Reveals How Alice Huang Stayed Connected To China

A bombshell new report from The New York Times has deepened the scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, revealing that Alice Huang—also known as Huang Le—was in contact with an officer of China’s Ministry of State Security (MSS) from spring 2025 until fall 2026, a timeline that overlaps with her personal relationship with the tech chief. According to the report, U.S. intelligence agencies have also uncovered evidence linking Kang Wei—Alice Huang’s business partner, who was often introduced as her husband—to the same Chinese espionage agency.