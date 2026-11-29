Jensen Huang’s reinstatement as Nvidia CEO triggered a more than 30% stock rally to $165.05—delivering a roughly $2.3 billion single-day gain to the Jen-Hsun and Lori Huang Foundation. Holding about 59 million Nvidia shares worth roughly $9.7 billion at Monday’s close-up from 370,000 shares worth $12.6 million when founded in 2007-the foundation has seen assets climb from $828 million at the end of 2020 to $9.2 billion in 2024 filings, ranking among the top 50 U.S. private foundations despite having no website and no paid staff as of 2023.
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