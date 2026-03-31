Jerome Powell Says Fed Will Wait And Watch As Iran War Fuels Inflation Fears | Watch

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell says the Federal Reserve is in no rush to act as the Iran war drives uncertainty in global markets. With oil prices rising and U.S. gasoline nearing $4 per gallon, the Fed is choosing a “wait and see” approach instead of immediately adjusting interest rates. Powell emphasized that inflation expectations remain stable for now, but policymakers are closely watching how the conflict impacts prices and economic growth. The central bank has kept rates steady at 3.50%–3.75% as it balances inflation control with employment goals.