Jet fuel price slashed, air fares likely to come down ahead of summer travel season

Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:10 AM IST

If you are planning a vacation with friends and fa... moreIf you are planning a vacation with friends and family this summer this will come as a good news. Jet fuel price has been cut by 4% which is likely to bring down air ticket prices. Change in airfares likely to come into effect within a few weeks.