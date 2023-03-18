‘Jewar airport will be ready for operations by….’ I Report

Updated: 18 Mar 2023, 12:04 AM IST

75 kms from the heart of Delhi construction at Jew... more75 kms from the heart of Delhi construction at Jewar airport site is in full swing. The Greenfield airport at Jewar in Gautam Buddh Nagar, is being developed by the Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL), a subsidiary of Zurich Airport International