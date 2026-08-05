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Jharkhand Exam Row: CM Hemant Soren's Big Message to Protesting Students

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said multiple individuals have already been arrested and investigative agencies are conducting raids over the alleged exam irregularities. He stated the agencies are working diligently and a concrete resolution is expected. Soren said he has not yet spoken to the Home Minister but would do so if needed. He added that the government’s doors are open and any demands will be considered seriously.

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Published5 Aug 2026, 09:32 PM IST
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Jharkhand Exam Row: CM Hemant Soren's Big Message to Protesting Students
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