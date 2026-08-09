Jharkhand Protest: Actor Piyush Mishra Joins Students, Job Aspirants Protest In Ranchi | Watch

Bollywood actor Piyush Mishra joined the ongoing protest by JPSC and JSSC job aspirants in Ranchi, Jharkhand, expressing solidarity with the students and their demands. Mishra addressed the protesters and spoke about the difficulties faced by the young job aspirants, as their agitation entered its 15th day. His presence adds a prominent public voice to a protest that has continued to draw attention over concerns surrounding the state's recruitment examinations. Watch.