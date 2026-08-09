Jharkhand Student Protesters INTENSIFY Hunger Strike, Warn Of Consequences If Demands Not Fulfilled

The JPSC and JSSC aspirants' protest in Ranchi has entered its 15th day, with student demonstrators intensifying their agitation and warning of a tougher hunger strike if their demands remain unmet. Protesters have urged Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren to hold direct talks with them in a public setting, insisting that any discussions be conducted transparently and in the presence of the media. Watch.