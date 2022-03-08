‘Jhund’ arrives in cinemas, ‘Rudra’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar

Updated: 08 Mar 2022, 01:17 PM IST

The new release in cinemas this week is Jhund star... moreThe new release in cinemas this week is Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's digital debut Rudra- The Edge of Darkness is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment. Watch this video for more.