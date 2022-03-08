Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘Jhund’ arrives in cinemas, ‘Rudra’ streams on Disney+ Hotstar

Updated: 08 Mar 2022, 01:17 PM IST Livemint

The new release in cinemas this week is Jhund starring Amitabh Bachchan directed by Nagraj Manjule of Sairat fame. Meanwhile, Ajay Devgn's digital debut Rudra- The Edge of Darkness is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. In the latest episode of its show, 'Business of Entertainment', Mint's Lata Jha goes through the financial performance of what’s buzzing in the world of entertainment. Watch this video for more.