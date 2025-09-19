Jimmy Kimmel: Latest Casualty Of The Charlie Kirk Fallout | ‘Land Of The Free’, No Free Speech?

Jimmy Kimmel’s late-night show suspended indefinitely after controversial Charlie Kirk assassination remarks, igniting a U.S. free speech firestorm on September 19, 2025! Kimmel mocked MAGA’s politicization of Kirk’s killing and Vance’s podcast guest spot, prompting ABC affiliates Nexstar and Sinclair to pull episodes, citing “insensitive” content. Trump celebrates on Truth Social, calling Kimmel “zero talent.” Senate Democrats decry it as Trump’s attack on liberal media. Watch the full controversy!