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Jio IPO Boosts Reliance Shares Too | QIBs Lead The Buying; IPO Fully Subscribed In 100 Minutes

Jio Platforms Ltd's initial public offering was fully subscribed within 100 minutes of opening on Wednesday. This signals strong investor demand for the 30,213-crore issue, which is set to become India’s largest-ever public offering.

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Published22 Oct 2026, 08:59 AM IST
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Jio IPO: QIBs Lead The Buying, IPO Fully Subscribed In 100 Minutes
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