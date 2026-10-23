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Jio IPO: Interesting story by Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath featuring Mukesh Ambani

Nithin Kamath says affordable mobile data, Aadhaar and UPI helped Zerodha grow and expand access to investing. Jio and Airtel brought millions online, contributing to India’s post-pandemic capital-markets boom and a rise in unique investors from about 2 crore in 2016 to more than 13 crore.

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Published23 Oct 2026, 08:50 AM IST
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Jio IPO: Interesting story by Zerodha CEO Nithin Kamath featuring Mukesh Ambani
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