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Jio IPO: One lot Profit calculator | Listing gains, GMP explained!

Jio Platforms IPO investors are anticipating listing gains, with the prevailing grey market premium suggesting potential returns of about 23% for NII applicants.

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Published28 Oct 2026, 09:07 AM IST
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Jio IPO: One lot Profit calculator
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