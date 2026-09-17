JioBlackRock MD's Advice to Indian Investors Amid Turbulent Markets

Sid Swaminathan, MD & CEO of JioBlackRock Asset Management, spoke exclusively to LiveMint's Editor Prashant V. Singh on the sidelines of a media roundtable on the launch of JioBlackRock Balanced Advantage Fund in New Delhi at The Lalit Hotel. The MD-CEO spoke on a range of topics related to investment patterns and behaviours of Indians, first-time mutual fund investors and what Indian investors should do in this turbulent stock market.
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