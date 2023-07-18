Jio’s content push may stir an OTT turf war | Mint Primer | Mint

JioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by M... moreJioCinema, the video streaming platform owned by Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Industries Ltd, is set to disrupt the Indian OTT market with its free local language programming, which sets it apart from rivals such as SonyLIV or ZEE5, who have similar content behind a paywall.
Recommended For You
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
No Network
Server Issue
Internet Not Available
Wait for it…
Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.