JioStar Layoffs: 150 Jobs at Risk in Fresh Workforce Cuts, Employees to Get Six Months' Salary

JioStar is preparing to cut around 150 jobs across marketing, production, studios and other operational teams as part of a fresh cost-cutting exercise. According to an Exchange4media report, affected employees will receive six months’ salary and a pro-rata bonus. The company has described the move as a portfolio rebalancing exercise, with investments being shifted towards businesses with stronger growth potential. This is the second major round of layoffs since the Disney Star–Reliance merger, following around 1,100 job cuts in 2025.