‘J&J Baby Powder Gave Me Cancer…’; US Court Awards Man $18.8 MN In Damages | Watch

Updated: 20 Jul 2023, 02:57 PM IST

Johnson & Johnson's must pay $18.8 million to a California man who said he developed cancer from exposure to its baby powder, a jury decided on Tuesday, a setback for the company as it seeks to settle thousands of similar cases over its talc-based products in US bankruptcy court. The jury ruled in favour of Emory Hernandez Valadez, who filed suit last year in California state court in Oakland against J&J, seeking monetary damages