J&K: India’s first cable-stayed-bridge ready before deadline I Report

Updated: 27 Mar 2023, 07:09 PM IST

India's first 'cable-stayed rail bridge' in Jammu ... moreIndia's first 'cable-stayed rail bridge' in Jammu and Kashmir is nearing completion on the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Line. The Anji Bridge, which is around 80 kilometres from Jammu by road, will connect Katra and Reasi. Total length of the bridge, which includes its approach, is just over 725 metres, the cable-stayed portion is 473 metres long and a total of 96 cables support the bridge