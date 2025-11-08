JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has now addressed concerns surrounding Mamdani’s anti-capitalist positions and the broader business climate in the city. His remarks come amid reports of firms and high-net-worth individuals reassessing their stance on New York City's newly elected Mayor Zohran Mamdani. The discussion has opened new debates about the future of investment, taxes and economic policy under the incoming administration. Watch full report
