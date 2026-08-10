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JPSC-JSSC Row Escalates: Students To Hold Vidhan Sabha Gherao In Ranchi | Jharkhand Protest News

Jharkhand’s JPSC-JSSC exam row continues to escalate as student protesters prepare to hold a ‘Vidhan Sabha Gherao’ march in Ranchi on August 10. The protesters are demanding a CBI probe into alleged irregularities in JPSC and JSSC examinations, along with transparency in evaluation, disclosure of cut-offs and answer sheets, cancellation of allegedly tainted exams and action against those responsible. The Jharkhand government has announced CID and ED probes, while three JPSC members resigned. However, students say they will not compromise on their demand for a CBI investigation.

Livemint
Published10 Aug 2026, 04:20 PM IST
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Jharkhand Protest News: Students Hold Vidhan Sabha Gherao In Ranchi
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