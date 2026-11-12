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JSW Group studies airports, sits out the 11 on the block

JSW Group wants to get into the airport business. But it isn’t willing to take off just yet. The Sajjan Jindal-led conglomerate has studied the opportunity, put together an expert team and evaluated the economics. But it has decided not to bid for the 11 airports the government is looking to privatise. So, what’s holding JSW back?

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Published12 Nov 2026, 07:25 PM IST
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JSW Group studies airports, sits out the 11 on the block
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